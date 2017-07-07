10 arrested for possessing weapons

By DOROTHY MARK

TEN people, including sons of an MP, were this week arrested and charged with possession of homemade guns and ammunitions in Madang.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura claimed they were supporters of Usino-Bundi candidate and incumbent MP Anton Yagama.

He said security personnel engaged in election duties and monitoring the Usino area searched a vehicle near a polling station at Sausi along the Ramu-Madang Highway and found the items.

Singura said security personnel allegedly found three homemade guns, 41 live ammunitions, a container of homebrew, bush knives and K500 in cash.

He said each of them was charged with four counts – possession of offensive weapons (homemade guns), possession of live ammunitions, possession of offensive weapons (bush knives) and possession of illicit spirit.

Singura said most of the arrested were students of Brahman High School in the Bundi LLG.

He said bail was not allowed but they could be allowed bail if the court granted it.

Singura said two men were also arrested for impersonating voters in the Amele area during polling.

He said the two lived in town but went to vote in Dalam in the Ambenob LLG area and were identified and caught by police.

