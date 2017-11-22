10 refugees marry locals

By LUKE KAMA on Manus

AT least 10 local women on Manus are married to refugees who were at the regional processing centre.

Local Amanda Rahman, who is married to Bangladeshi refugee Musta Fijur Rahman, and expecting their first child next month, said she knew of at least nine other local women who had got hitched to refugees.

“As far as I know, there are about 10 of us. But it could be more. I’m not really sure,” Amanda told The National yesterday.

Refugees were allowed to move around among locals on Manus after the Supreme Court ruled in April last year that their detention at the centre was unconstitutional.

Iranian refugee Ali Fardmavini told The National that conditions at the processing centre and the transit camps were similar to prison.

“Over the last four to five years, only 25 refugees were resettled in other parts of the world – but not in Australia where we aim to go,” Fardmavini said.

“Instead, we were being dropped here by the Australian government.

“How long more are we going to wait and live in a prison camp like this?

“We really need the help of PNG people and the global community to get our freedom. We don’t know why it has taken this long for Australia to resettle us.”

The refugee camp at Lombrum on Manus was established under an agreement between former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Fardmavini said the refugees were refusing to move out of the centre because they did not wish to continue living in Manus after spending over four years already.

“We wanted to resettle in Australia,” Fardmavini said.

“That’s what we have been seeking.”

