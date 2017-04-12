10 women among 276 chasing seats in Morobe

TWO hundred and seventy-six candidates have so far registered to contest the national election in Morobe.

Election manager Simon Soheke said 10 of the candidates were women. They included sitting Lae MP Loujaya Kouza.

Soheke said three women would contest the Lae open seat, two female each would be contesting in the Kabwum and Nawaeb open and a female each will contest the Finschhafen, Huon Gulf and Markham open seats respectively.

Soheke said the number may increase between now and the close of nomination on April 27.

He said 16 candidates had registered to contest the Bulolo open, 40 for Finschhafen, 28 for Huon Gulf, 20 for Kabwum, 48 for Lae, 18 for Markham, 23 for Menyamya, 38 for Nawaeb, 28 for Tewai-Siassi and 17 for the regional seat.

Soheke said all intending candidates for the open seats must return to their districts and file their registration documents there and not in Lae.

“We have appointed returning officers and assistant returning officers in the districts to assist them,” Soheke said.

“They are little electoral commissioners who have the powers to assist the candidates.

“We are sending them (intending candidates) back to the districts to register because we have appointed officers there to deal with them.

“This is to avoid commotion and confrontation between supporters of different candidates at our Lae office.”

Soheke said only the Lae open seat and the regional seat registration would be conducted outside the Lae office in separate booths.

“All (nomination) fees must be paid and candidate documents submitted on April 27 by 4pm,” he said.

He said the nomination fees must be paid into Electoral Commission Trust Account 1000489658 and all receipts brought to the appointed Electoral Commission officers and places for registration for contesting in the elections.

