100 markers tackling exam papers in Morobe

THE marking of the grade 8 examination papers started at Lae Secondary School in Morobe on Monday.

A total of 100 markers have been tasked to mark the papers within two weeks.

Grade 8 exam supervisor Michael Gerson said that over 16,000 students sat the examinations and the markers have to go through all of the papers in the given time.

He warned markers to be honest with their marking and that there will be zero tolerance on alcohol consumption during the period of marking.

“Last year there were problems with the behaviour of some markers and we do not want suchto happen again this year,” he said.

Gerson said although they have had problems with the distribution of examination papers due to poor road conditions in some parts of the province, all grade 8 students sat the examinations.

Provincial education adviser Keith Jiram said the examination results from schools in the nine districts would be rated so that local MPs and district education divisional heads would know how well their districts performed.

Jiram said such facts and figures would help the districts to do more in the sector to help their students achieve better results in the coming years.

