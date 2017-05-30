100 trained for poll duties

OVER 100 public servants in East New Britain are undergoing police training to assist in security operations during the national election.

Provincial administrator Wilson Matava is calling on them to serve with commitment.

Matava, the chairman of the provincial election steering committee, warned the officers that they could face disciplinary actions if they were caught in any improper conduct during the election.

He was speaking during the official launch of the special police training last week at Raluana in Kokopo,.

The officers were selected from the four districts to undergo three weeks of training to be special constables or reservists to provide extra manpower.

“This is an added responsibility from your normal duty statement as an officer to implement government services for our people,” Matava said.

“I call for full cooperation and dedication for you to become reserve policemen and women and execute that extra duty of law enforcers to protect lives and properties.

“To become policemen and women takes that extra responsibility within and I call on you to take heed of this vital training from the instructors and become good people during the election to provide security for our people.”

The initial call was submitted during a PESC meeting this year by police commander Joseph Tabali for extra public servants to be trained as reservists and allocated funding from the districts for the exercise including uniforms and other logistics.

Matava commended all the four districts for contributing the total requested amount of K100,000 for the exercise adding that some of the officers would be deployed to some remote parts of the province.

Police Commissioner Gary Baki will be in the province to commission the new reserve policemen and women.

