1000 farmers to benefit from firm’s eaglewood initiative

MORE than 1000 Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) farmers in Western have received about 80,000 eaglewood seedlings from the Nakaku, Aiambak and Samagos nurseries.

Eaglewood is expected to generate sustainable incomes for CMCA people before the closure of Ok Tedi Mine through the livelihood development package programme of Ok Tedi development foundation.

The foundation will be importing another 80kg of seedlings for the eaglewood seedling

programme which will arrive in July.

Eaglewood farmers are expected to maintain a good care of the seedlings because eaglewood is a new high-value species, OTDF’s livelihood development coordinator, Veao Nami said.

“Seedlings must be well-cared for during initial stages of field planting, then there should be a proper innoculation method for agar production within six years.

“This will result in the best possible value.”

Eaglewood farming is one of the three primary areas for sustainable development that the Ok Tedi development foundation is currently focusing on.

Many of the CMCA farmers are very interested in participating in this livelihood development programme and are thankful to the Ok Tedi development foundation for making it a possibility, said Nami.

