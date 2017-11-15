1000 helped as business resource centre celebrates first anniversary

THE Papua New Guinea Women’s Business Resource Centre celebrated its first anniversary yesterday in Port Moresby.

The centre was established with the support of the United States State through the Centre of International Private Enterprise

(CIPE), and the Australian High Commission. CIPE country coordinator Eli Webb said the centre was the largest project in the Pacific and the first in Papua New Guinea.

“Over a thousand women have benefited from business consultation through the centre,” Webb said.

“It is a conducive place for PNG women to develop their business ideas.”

CIPE regional director for Asia John Morrell said they were committed to providing technical support to empower women.

He urged women to make their needs known at the centre.

The centre provides technical assistance to women entrepreneurs, hosts mentorship programmes and networking opportunities.

It is a resource hub for women of all economic backgrounds to access vital resources for economic empowerment.

The occasion was also attended by representatives from the Australian High Commission, United States Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray and staff of the United States Embassy, president and vice-president of the PNG business and professional women’s association Jessinta Wagambie and Valentina Kaman respectively.

