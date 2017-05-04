10,600 officers on call

By REBECCA KUKU

AROUND 10,600 officers drawn from the three disciplined forces will be providing security during the general election.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said 9600 were from the police force, 500 from the defence force and 500 from the Correctional Service.

He said the official deployment was to have begun last Monday, May 1 but it was deferred due to uncompleted administration work.

Some officers however are already on the ground in the high-risk areas.

“We have just received K10m and will start deploying security personnel soon,” he said.

He could not confirm the new date for the deployment.

“We had planned on deploying security personnel on May 1 (last Monday) but were delayed by administrative details,” he said.

The Government had allocated K121 million for security during the general election.

K10 million has been released.

The other K111 million is yet to be released by the Finance and Treasury departments.

Baki said they would be concentrating on districts in the Highlands region regarded as “high-risk zones”.

It includes Hela which was the subject of a Government-sanctioned call-out operation in February to curb the circulation of illegal guns and to stop tribal fights.

Baki urged the people to assist the security forces.

“Security for the elections is the business of not only the police, defence and Correctional Services, but everyone’s,” he said.

“People have to take ownership of the elections and ensure that they run peacefully and trouble-free.”

Baki said the people were the ones who would determine the success or failure of the general election.

He called on candidates to be responsible for their supporters and ensure they did not cause any trouble.

“The candidates are contesting to become leaders and must start leading their supporters now,” Baki said.

“They must advise their supporters to campaign in a peaceful manner.”

The eight-week campaign period began after the close of nominations on Thursday.

A total of 3332 candidates are contesting the 111 seats available in Parliament.

The return of writs is expected on July 24.

