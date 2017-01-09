11 provinces complete roll-updating: Gamato

ELEVEN of the 22 provinces have completed their fieldwork for the roll updating exercise as of the end of 2016, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

“We focused our attention and efforts to updating the roll in 2016,” Gamato told The National.

“The progress so far is good.

“I’m quite happy with the progress, although we started late due to funding constraints.

“Towards the end of last year, towards 50 per cent of the (22) provinces in the country have completed their fieldwork.

“What it means is that when they complete their fieldwork, they bring in the data to the provincial headquarters, so that it can up updated. “Fifty per cent have not completed that, so they will do it this month.

“Those that have completed will be updating their data this month too.

“The updating should take about two to three weeks.

“I’m hoping that those that have completed their fieldwork should update the data at provincial headquarters while those that have yet to complete fieldwork will complete it and bring it in.”

Gamato said the commission this month would focus on updating the roll at provincial headquarters.

“We have trained our data processing officers, and we have set up computer systems in the provinces,” he said.

“As soon as they bring the data in, the data-processing officers will process the data – it’s a very simple process entering the data.

“The month of February will be committed to objection period, where we print the preliminary roll and display the roll at district and LLG headquarters so people can come and check their names.

“If there are problems or areas that are not captured, we will deploy people to go and capture those areas.

“Month of March, we should finalise the electoral roll and have it published. We will get the roll certified and print the final roll.”

