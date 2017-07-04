12 students to study in Malaysia under joint scholarship

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

Twelve Central students left for Malaysia yesterday to study at a college under a joint scholarship provided by the provincial government and the developer of a Ilimo satellite township.

A representative of the 12 students, Launce Bubululu, who will be studying for a Diploma in Diplomatic Administration at Seri Stamfrod College, thanked the Central provincial government and Ilimo township developers for the arrangement.

He said the scholarship was a privilege for the Central students.

According to the scholarship committee Lawrence Lahari the school fees and boarding and lodgings were being taken care of by both sponsors and parents would only support students with pocket money during their stay there.

Lahari said, “18 went across so these 12 will make it 30 in total that will be over there. We still have another 20 students awaiting their visas to be approved.”

Committee chairman Maimu Raka-Nou said Governor Kila Haoda initiated this scholarship programme in conjunction with the Ilimo project in Central province.

“The project is the Ilimo satellite township development project and it is a joint venture between the Central provincial government and a Malaysian company,” he said.

“So there is a joint venture that was set up to work on that project. As part of the project, we have the governor and the administrator factoring a scholarship programme.

“It is a 10-year scholarship for undergraduate programmes to be undertaken by Central students who are selected on merit to go and study in the Seri Stamford College

“Central Grade 12 Students who wish to apply must have a GPA of 3.2 and above,” Raka-Nou said.

