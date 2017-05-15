12 teachers suspended

By JAMES GUMUNO

TWELVE teachers in Jiwaka have been suspended for allegedly abandoning their jobs to join election campaigns.

Provincial education adviser Erwin Us told The National that six high school and six primary school teachers were suspended last month and taken off the payroll by the Teaching Service Commission.

Us said the teachers were allegedly absent from classes for two weeks and were seen travelling around with candidates or at campaign houses. Us was waiting for the end-of-month report to see if other teachers were missing classes for more than 10 days.

They would be taken off the payroll as well, he said.

Us said teachers in the province were warned about being involved in politics in a circular from the TSC.

He said some officers in the education division were urged to lift their performance.

“I want to appeal to all teachers and education officers in the province to be present at their work place from 8am to 4pm every week day,” he said.

He said those who appeared in the morning and disappeared then would be regarded as absent from work.

