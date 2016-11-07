Over 120 gratudate from technical college

MORE than 120 Papua New Guineans have completed their studies at the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC).

Last week, APTC held its second graduation at its Port Moresby campus where students were certified with internationally recognised Australian qualifications in 12 different programmes, ranging from carpentry to early childhood education.

Speaking at the graduation, Australian High Commission Programme manager – education, Johnny Lo Yep, said the technical and vocational training was essential for PNG’s growing economy.

“Technical and vocational training institutions provide business and industry with the skilled staff they need to grow and create more jobs for Papua New Guinea citizens,” he said.

He added that since its establishment in 2007, more than a quarter of the college’s graduates have been women.

“Many of these women have taken on the challenge of getting qualified in traditionally male-dominated areas such as carpentry, metal fabrication and the electrical trades.”

The graduates were trained at various APTC campus locations in PNG, Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu. APTC also has a campus in Solomon Islands.

