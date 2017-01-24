About 1200 students expected to enrol

About 1200 students are expected to enrol at Don Bosco Technical School at Gabutu in National Capital District this year, the school’s spiritual moderator Fr Ambrose Pereira says.

Fr Pereira said a second entry test for Grade Nine and Industrial Training Course 1 (ITC 1) was done on Jan 10 to 11 due to increased requests from the public.

“Entry tests for Grade Nine and ITC 1 are normally conducted on Saturdays in October and November of the previous year, but due to many requests, entry tests were done again this year.”

He said the school would resume classes on Jan 30 and the new and continuing students have already started enrolment on Jan 16.

Pereira said in-service training for teachers would begin this week.

“Don Bosco Technical School is preparing for the commencement of the new academic year 2017 under the leadership of Fr Angel Sanchez, DBTS Rector.

“We make the young realise that they are born for greater things hence, the DBTS motto; Ad maiora natus (born for greater things).

“We therefore work for the integral development and training of the students to enable them to be productive and live successful lives.”

Pereira said DBTS strived to inculcate in the life of every Bosconian, spiritual and moral values, fostering in them ecclesial and social involvement.

“We aim at forming servant-leaders from our students and because of this, a work ethic is very much stressed and selfless giving and service to society is encouraged.”

