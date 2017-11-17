120mil Chinese tourists eyed

ABOUT 120 million Chinese travel out of China each year and Papua New Guinea should be able to tap into this market with a collaborative effort from industries associated with tourism, an industry official says.

Welcome China chief executive officer Marcus Lee told The National adjustments were needed to cater for Chinese tourists brought in by Air Niugini’s flights to China.

“I am here to do a China Ready programme not for one or two companies but the whole industry because I believe that if you want to do it right, you have to do it right the first time and market as a group, as a force, so the responsibility from the airline and the tourism board is lightened and shared for the maximum benefit of industry participants” Lee said. “I am very concerned about the time as from my perspective the time is bit too short as there is so much to be done.

“The people will understand more once I am here and engage more with the industry, the time is very tight and I hope everyone has the idea to speed up and be prepared, and understand the psychology of Chinese tourists.

“Yes, the language can be a barrier but it can be resolved. The local tour operators are good at what they do and know the place better and what they may need to do is partner with a Chinese travel agent not necessarily based here but just to engage on this.”

“There were 120 million Chinese who travelled out around the world last year. To do this successfully, it needs cooperation between sectors and transport is one and other include hospitality, food and beverages, government investment on needed infrastructure and tour operators and it is collective effort. Market as group, it cannot be done alone.”

