13 get international games coach certified

THIRTEEN rugby league coaches were presented certificates after attending an International Games Coach course on Wednesday at the National Football Stadium.

The IGC course launched in May has followed through successfully in partnership with the Australian National Rugby League (NRL) in collaboration with PNG Rugby Football League and Digicel.

Coaches from the recently concluded Digicel Cup were invited to take part in the course as part of their capacity building which included Timothy Lepa, Steven Nightingale, Rodrick Puname, Joe Sipa and recently retired players Glen Nami and Francis Ray.

NRL coaching providers Dwayne McKay and David Westley, who conducted the course, were pleased with the turn out.

“This is a proud moment for me to see through this course,” Westley said.

