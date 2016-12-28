13 ships visit ENB

RABAUL Discovery Tours has recorded 13 cruise liner visits to ENB this year.

Tour coordinator Mot Pulung announced this when addressing tour guides and support staff in Rabaul on Christmas Eve.

He said operations this year started in January and ended successfully on Christmas Eve with the visit of the Pacific Aria.

He thanked tour guides and support staff for their commitment and efforts.

“I thank you for doing your best this year in ensuring our operations ran smoothly. I want you to reflect on your performance this year and make room for improvement next year,” Pulung said.

“I believe the 13 cruise visits by Carnival Australia made a big impact in the province, especially in boosting the local economy. This year has been the best for us. The network, friendship, hospitality and the experience was great.”

Pulung said a few bus drivers had a “break-through” this year.

“After some in-house training, a few drivers were able to communicate with tourists freely and confidently.”

