13 years for murder

By PERO SIMINJI

THE Waigani National Court sent a man to prison for 13 years at Bomana after finding him guilty of killing his wife.

Judge Panuel Mogish told Danny Keko, from Henganofi, Eastern Highlands, that he had the chance to let go the deceased when she ran away.

“She was defenceless at the time you stabbed her and she did not offer any threat to you,”

Mogish told him.

“You had all the chances to let her go but you continued to stab her with great force that resulted in her death.

“Some of those actions you have admitted to police that you actually did are wrong.”

Mogish said there was no longer that respect for the dignity of women as equal partners in society.

“Every day we read in media about women being violently assaulted, abused or killed or killed by husbands, boyfriends or partners for no good reasons at all,” he said.

“Men who assault women should not think they will get away lightly. The society has had enough of this kind of abuse and violation.”

Mogish said assaulting or abusing a woman to solve the domestic problem was an uncivilised way of resolving conflicts.

“There are lawful avenues to solve such disputes,” he said.

He also warned that men who killed their wives, whether provoked or unprovoked and where the woman is armless and defenceless, must be imprisoned at first instance.

“The court must come down hard on men who commit this kind of killing to stop them from doing it further,” Mogish said.

“This will send a strong message home to men that if they take their wives’ lives, they must also be prepared to go to jail for a long time”, Mogish said.

He said 13 years imprisonment was an appropriate sentence.

Mogish ordered that his pre-remand period of one year, nine months and four days be deducted from the sentence.

