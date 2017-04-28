130 women nominated

By MALUM NALU

AT least 130 women are among the 2614 candidates who have filed their nominations to contest the general election, according to preliminary figures released by the Electoral Commission.

A commission spokesman said figures were still flowing in from the provinces last night and the final figures would be announced this weekend by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

The commissioner said this week that 4068 candidates had indicated their interest to contest by filling Form 29.

“We’ll go through the figures at the weekend and the electoral commissioner will make an announcement on the confirmed number of candidates on Monday,” the spokesman said.

Information received from the provinces showed there were 396 candidates in Eastern Highlands, 92 in Hela, 117 in Southern Highlands, 76 in Chimbu, 98 in Western Highlands, 18 in Enga, 54 in Jiwaka, 116 in East Sepik, 97 in West Sepik, 290 in Morobe, 216 in Madang, 81 in East New Britain, 68 in West New Britain, 46 in New Ireland, 73 in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, 60 in Manus, 147 in Central, 105 in Northern, 141 in the National Capital District, 75 in Milne Bay, 103 in Western and 145 in Gulf.

Like this: Like Loading...