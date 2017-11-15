140 attend workshop to learn about rights

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

MORE than 140 women attended an advocacy workshop organised by the Kumura Foundation last week at Usino-Bundi in Madag to learn about their rights

“The goal of the workshop was to educate and create awareness on issues concerning their livelihoods, domestic violence and inequalities,” founder Vincent Kumura said.

Kumura said the facilitators comprising two men and three women educated the 144 women about their rights.

They were also taught screen printing to help generate income.

The workshop was from Nov 8 to 11.

The women were from Bundi, Chimbu and Eastern Highlands.

“Many of our women are completely illiterate, and some with primary level of education only,” Kumura said.

The women put on a flower arrangement show, a skill they were taught last year in a similar workshop.

Six women shared K2800 in prizes.

