145 candidates to contest 3 seats in Gulf

A HUNDRED and forty-five candidates are to contest the three seats in the Gulf province in the national elections.

Provincial election manager Poevare Tore said nominations were peaceful and thanked police for providing security.

“This was the first time Gulf has had the open air elections for the supporters to walk with their candidates to the nomination area,” Tore said.

“Traditional dances from all different tribes and groups, from the mountains to the coastal areas, adorned the green lawns of Kerema soccer field in a class of their own to show support for each of their candidates.

“Convoy of trucks with their supporters waving posters and banners drove into the Kerema town area.”

Provincial police commander Michael Pakeyei said that apart from one death that occurred last week, the province has had a peaceful nomination and campaign so far.

He said that there was no retaliation from the deceased’s family as the candidate whose car the boy was on when he fell had paid compensation to the family.

“With my 237 officers, I am sure and also hoping that Gulf will have a peaceful and trouble-free 2017 general elections,” Pakeyei said.

Polling days for Gulf province will commence from June 24 to July 8.

