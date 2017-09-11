150 school leavers register for university admission test

MORE than 150 students have registered for the Stat-P admission tests to enroll at University of Technology and the University of Goroka.

University of Technology deputy registrar student administration Henry Gioven said more than 150 school leaver applicants to Unitech and University of Goroka have registered to sit for the tests.

Gioven said admissions would close on Sept 15. He said school leavers who chose to study at Unitech or University of Goroka must sit for the tests.

Like this: Like Loading...