1500 schools face deregistration

THE Education department will deregister 1500 schools from the tuition fee-free list which have no records of students and teachers, says Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

Kombra said this in Madang during the opening of the Madang Teacher’s College dormitory and classrooms which were funded by the European Union.

Kombra was responding to questions raised regarding the status of the 390 schools in Madang which were on the Government’s TFF list but not receiving their share of the subsidy.

Madang education director Moses Sariki said Madang had done its homework as instructed by Kombra and submitted a report on the investigation of the 390 schools.

“I took the report myself to Port Moresby last week,” Sariki said.

Kombra ordered an investigation into the 390 schools in Madang not receiving the TFF funding when he visited Madang last month.

He said there were 13,600 schools listed in the department’s registry but only 10,600 were receiving the government subsidy.

For Madang, Kombra said 705 schools were receiving it while 390 were not.

They included elementary, primary, high and secondary schools and vocational schools. Kombra said some teachers in the 390 schools were on the payroll.

“We should know if those schools really exist or not registered or registered but not operating. We need to properly monitor those schools and know their real status,” he said.

According to Kombra the 1500 schools to be deregistered were not from one particular area only but were from across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...