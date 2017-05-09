After 15yrs, why do you want another 5 years?

IN a recent visit to his constituents, New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan said he was God, Byron Chan was Jesus Christ and Ben Micah is the Holy Spirit.

This is a clear case of Blasphemy and this kind of profane talk must not be entertained by the People of New Ireland.

Furthermore, his plan to establish the New Ireland Bank and New Ireland University is merely political propaganda by a desperate man who is trying to cling on his last vestiges of Power.

Why did Sir Julius Chan wait till election time to launch the Pubanom Bridge in West Coast Namatanai funded by Nautilus Minerals Ltd?

Finally and not the least, Byron Chan has not fought for the people of New Ireland even though he was the Mines minister to get the K400 million owed to the people of Namatanai as per the Lihir MOA Agreements.

Now he is begging them for another five years as if 15 years was not enough.

The New Ireland people are no longer blind and will vote for change in the elections come June 24.

Bruno Matson

Tanga Island, NIP

