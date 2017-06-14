16-year-old killed in college robbery

By DOROTHY MARK

MADANG police shot and killed a 16-year-old boy who wore a school uniform and robbed Madang Technical College last week.

The victim was part of a six-man gang which entered the college on Thursday at around 11am and held up staff with a gun and escaped with an unknown amount of money.

A male student eyewitness who requested anonymity said the victim was the only one wearing a Tusbab Secondary School shirt and was with five others when they entered the college gate and held up the staff inside the college bus at the car park.

The eye witness said students were receiving their K100 bond fees at that time and the gang may

have been tipped of about that money.

He said one of them pointed a gun at the driver and forced him off the 15-seater bus while others

grabbed the money bag from another staff.

The gang members all jumped into the bus and one of them drove it to Gavstore settlement where they escaped on foot through Wagol River log bridge toward the direction of the airport road.

Following radio contact between police units, the gang was rounded up near Biliau Maus Rot settlement. The16-year-old was shot and killed and his body taken to the Modilon hospital morgue. Five escaped.

The victim’s family identified him on Friday morning and also said he had allegedly killed his own uncle over K5.

Madang provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura confirmed the incident and said the body would be taken home after a post-mortem today.

