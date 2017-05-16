16,000 more jobs possible

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says more jobs will be created in the tuna industry after he instructed officials to review and ensure compliance of State agreements for fish processors and fishing vehicles in PNG waters.

O’Neill was briefed by Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming and the National Fisheries Authority on plans to end discounting on the sale of fishing (vessel) days and licences for vessels associated with PNG processors next year.

“Our State agreements, when fully implemented, can generate an additional 16,000 jobs in our regional centres of Lae, Wewak, and Madang,” O’Neill said.

“Our tuna industry processing capacity is increasing, we are now in a stronger position to ensure more tuna is landed on our shores to be processed for sale to overseas markets.

“The workforce in our tuna processing industry should be more than 24,000 direct jobs, with flow-on business in related sectors.

“We will ensure that our people are able to value-add by processing tuna in Papua New Guinea and earn more dollars from every fish that is caught in our waters.”

