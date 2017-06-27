17 provinces already voting

By Malum Nalu

Seventeen of the 22 provinces in the country were to have started polling yesterday, with some starting and some being delayed for various reasons, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

“Some have started, some are slowly starting,” he said.

“Basically, across the country polling has commenced. There are no major incidents reported.

“There are some minor issues which we are handling, such as (common) roll, but I’ve already made a decision that officials can use the preliminary roll, which is the most accurate and hopefully we can complete polling.”

The provinces which have started polling are the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Central, Chimbu, East New Britain, East Sepik, Eastern Highlands, Gulf, Hela, Madang, Manus, Milne Bay, Morobe, New Ireland, Northern, West New Britain, West Sepik and Western.

In elaborating, Gamato said:

In AROB, polling had started in North Bougainville while South Bougainville and Central Bougainville had not started because of issues with the common rolls, and outstanding service-provider claims for 2012;

New Ireland started polling yesterday with some roll issues;

Manus started on Saturday with some roll issues;

Polling started at Pomio in East New Britain yesterday while Gazelle, Rabaul and Kokopo started on Saturday with the issue being fuel shortage for polling teams;

West New Britain started on Saturday and is expected to finish on July 3;

Hela and Chimbu were supposed to have started yesterday, but deferred to today because candidates wanted their own polling officials in Hela, which is not possible; while Chimbu will start today after roll issues;

Eastern Highlands had polling yesterday;

Western Highlands will go to polls on July 4;

Enga will go to polls on July 4;

In West Sepik, Vanimo-Green started on Saturday while Telefomin, Aitape-Lumi and Nuku had not started because of logistics, outstanding service-provider claims from 2012, and non-payment of security forces allowances;

In East Sepik, Yangoru and Maprik started on Saturday while Ambunti-Drekikir, Angoram and Wosera-Gawi started yesterday;

In Madang, ballot papers for Bogia were distributed on Friday and polling started yesterday.

Sumkar started yesterday. In Madang open, polling started in Transgogol yesterday, while polling in Madang Urban will start on July 3. Rai Coast started yesterday with police complaining about allowances. Usino-Bundi will start today. Middle Ramu started on Saturday.

n In Morobe, polling had started in most electorates. Bulolo started on Saturday and is progressing. Finschhafen started on Saturday. Huon Gulf and Kabwum started on Saturday.

Markham started on Saturday and is progressing. Tewai-Siassi is progressing despite a tribal fight at Wasu which left two people dead.

Like this: Like Loading...