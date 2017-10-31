19 cadets pass out in joint graduation

By LARRY ANDREW

Seven women were among 19 cadet officers who graduated with flying colours during the Joint Forces Academy graduation last Friday at Igam Military Barracks in Lae.

It was the culmination of an idea that was hatched in 1992.

Three of the seven women were from PNG Defence Force, two from Correctional Services and two from police.

Nine of the 19 graduates were from PNGDF, six from CS and four from police.

The leadership award went to PNGDF officer cadet Rachael Torovi, tactics award to PNGDF officer cadet Heydan Chan while the most outstanding cadet award went to PNGDF officer cadet Jonny Nabuai.

Igam Barracks Commander Col Carl Wrakonei said Friday’s graduation was the first ever for the Joint Forces cadets.

Wrakonei said after the re-establishment of the Joint Services College, Government had directed that it started a strategic studies school.

“The Joint Forces College started very well in the last 12 months, despite the constraints we were faced with,” he said.

“For the last two years, it was a struggle with manpower issues.

“We were very short, even to the limits, to take up the challenge to train our joint cadets.

“We always believe in improvisation, re-improvisation and sometimes spending our own resources to train the cadets.

“Thank you all for a job well done.”

He said that in 1992, the Government put in place a team to look at how to improve security in PNG, led by then PNGDF chief of staff Col Robert Dademo.

“The report is known as the Dademo Report,” Wrakonei said.

“One of its recommendation was the re-establishment of the Joint Services College.

“The college is to train the future leaders of the three leading security agencies.

“This is so that the three disciplined forces can be able collectively strategise operations to provide better security to protect the people, the nation, its resources and investments.”

