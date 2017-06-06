19,000 in remote villages benefit from medical ship

THE Ywam medical ship volunteers treated 19,000 patients in the remote villages of the Southern region and Morobe during its recent deployment.

The volunteers worked with local health authorities in the past five months to treat people in the remote villages of Western, Gulf, Central, Milne Bay, Oro and Morobe.

Ywam Medical Ship managing director Ken Mulligan said they felt privileged to help people in

the remote areas of Papua New Guinea.

“Everyone is of value regardless of who they are, what position they have and what wealth they have,” Mulligan said.

Executive programme manager Dr Sarah Dunn said that of the 598 volunteers from 21 countries who joined the outreach, one-third was from Papua New Guinea.

Health department acting deputy secretary, policy and corporate services Ken Wai thanked Ywam for the work they were doing in the country.

The mvYwam PNG has returned to Australia for maintenance, dry-docking and renovation before returning to Papua New Guinea in October for another eight-month deployment.

