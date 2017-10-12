1975 and 2017 are different for Pangu

IN 1975, Sir Michael Somare led Pangu – “Sawe long rot” – so Papua New Guinea could achieve independence.

In 2017, Sam Basil led Pangu – “Faul long rot” – so he could join the PNC-led Government.

He compromised his position just so he could secure funding for Pangu MPs’ respective district’s development.

That’s already corruption in my view. Corruption is not only about dealing with money, but it is also about processes and procedures that need to be followed at the highest level.

I have lost respect for Sam Basil MP as a leader.

I am worried about systematic corruption in PNG.

Nicodemus,

Pangu supporter, NCD

