2-3 months of heavy rain forecast for Lae

By JUNIOR UKAHA

LAE can expect more heavy rain in the next two to three months because of a “transition period the country is going through”, National Weather Service (NWS) assistant director Jimmy Gomoga says.

Gomoga said a strong south-easterly wind was blowing through Huon Gulf and Vitiaz Strait.

Gomoga told The National yesterday that the heavy rain was caused by change in wind direction and a transition from the wet season to the dry season.

“Rain is normal in Lae but when you experience heavy rain for some time, that is the effect of the transitional period and a change in wind direction,” Gomoga said.

“We are moving from the wet season to the dry season.

“It will continue for about two to three months.”

Gomoga said NWS issued a strong wind warning to small craft operators along the Huon Gulf and Vitiaz Strait. Waves are expected to reach 2.5m.

Gomoga said boat operators must take precautions during this period.

Lae, the country’s industrial city, experienced heavy rain yesterday and on some days last week.

Some schools closed early yesterday and some companies sent staff home early to avoid missing public transport.

Some roads, footpaths and drains in the city were flooded.

