2 more sittings: Aufa

THERE will be two more sittings of Parliament before the general election in June, acting Clerk Kala Aufa says.

He said yesterday that Parliament would meet on Feb 28 for the swearing in of Governor-General elect Bob Dadae, rise after two days and resume on April 4 for the last session of this 9th Parliament session which will feature a swansong speech by founding prime minister and East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare.

Aufa said his officers were busy organising the swearing in of the governor-general.

“Our guys are gearing up for Feb 28 for the swearing in of the new governor-general,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to this meeting.”

Aufa said the swearing in would have all the pomp and ceremony involving soldiers, police, members of the judiciary and MPs to be present for the event, which will be presided over by Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia.

He said Parliament would meet for two days after that and depending on the outcome of court cases against Electoral Commission over the election, would rise after that and resume on April 4 for the grand finale.

“If all goes well, we’ll have a meeting on April 4 and go for the election,” Aufa said.

“This last session will hopefully be for one week.

“We will also have Sir Michael Somare’s final address at that time.”

Aufa said Parliament would have its first session of the 10th house in early August after the return of writs for the election.

