20 arrested for alleged drug-related offences

POLICE in Mt Hagen have arrested 20 people for allegedly smoking and selling marijuana at the main market bus stop in the city.

Police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari, said 12 heavily armed policemen patrolled the main market area three weeks ago to get rid of marijuana and stop petty crimes.

Lakari said people no longer respected the law and police would continue to patrol the market area to rid it of marijuana trading and other illicit activities.

“These armed policemen will be travelling that area to ensure no one is buying or selling marijuana,” he said.

“There are other hotspots like the Rainbow bus stop for Southern Highlands and Hela travellers.

“This place is turning out to become a place of bag-snatching and petty crimes.”

Lakari said police would closely monitor all bus stops to make more arrests.

“We all have a responsibility to play to take care of the city and protect visitors and businesshouses. We have people coming from all over the Highlands region and we need to respect and maintain law and order, in the province,” he said.

Lakari said police will not tolerate any person going around to disturb the peace.

“I urge those people trying to engage in these businesses to return home or face police,” he said.

