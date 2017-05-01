20 escape from Lakiemata prison

MORE than 20 prisoners from Lakiemata jail in West New Britain dashed for freedom on Thursday.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said the incident occurred while prisoners were attending a church service at the jail.

“Prisoners took the guards by surprise at about 11am and dashed for freedom,” he said.

Namora said they ran off to the nearby oil palm trees.

He said police were busy dealing with rowdy nominations and had to abandon their post in Kimbe town and proceed to Lakiemata prison. He said supporters of two opposing candidates took advantage of police absence at the main market and fought and it escalated.

Three male from Bulu/Talasea were killed with bush knives.

“None of the escapees have been recaptured and police and Correction Service officers are now engaged and involved in the prisoners recapture operations and the supporters clash at section 21 in Kimbe,” Namora said.

He said CS and police officers were closely monitoring the hills behind Lakiemata jail.

