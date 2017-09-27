20 killed in two-year tribal fighting

More than 20 people have been killed so far in a tribal fight in Hela that has lasted for more than two years.

Provincial police commander Michael Welly, confirmed that there had been four deaths related to tribal fights after the election.

He said there were three different tribal fights in the province concurrently.

“There’s a fight in Pureni in the Koroba-Lake Kopiago Kopiago electorate and two tribal fights in Magarima electorate in Lomia and Hirilai,” Welly said.

“We have received reports of four deaths so far since the election ended and many others have been seriously wounded.”

Welly said that all three fights were over past grievances that the tribes had against each other.

“This are tribal fights from the past which have been revived again and we are doing our best to contain the situation.”

Hela community leader Joe Ako has called on Governor Philip Undialu, MPs, administration, councils and village elders to step in and address the issue before more people were killed.

Ako said that so far 24 people had been killed since fighting began in 2015 over a land dispute.

“This year, there have been eight deaths, of which four were killed just after the elections and the fight is ongoing,” he said.

“They are using high-powered firearms to fight, putting the lives of women and children at risk as well.”

Ako said that it was time for leaders to intervene and stop the fighting before more people were killed.

“Leaders must step in and organise peace talks, otherwise, the fight will still go on for years and many more lives will be lost,” he said.

“Someone has to stand up now address it before it goes out of hand.”

Like this: Like Loading...