20 nations to attend transport meeting

PAPUA New Guinea will host 20 countries for the 10th APEC transportation ministerial meeting in Port Moresby in October, according to APEC Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Malakai Tabar.

Tkatchenko said the meeting was part of the lead-up to the APEC Leaders’ Summit next year.

The transportation ministerial meeting will be from Oct 9 to 13.

“We expect over 200 people to come with their ministers to Port Moresby for this particular meeting,” Tkatchenko said.

“The meeting starts before the official hosting. This will sort of give us a testing as well on how we do our transportation, our security, administration and management for APEC.”

The first transportation meeting in Port Moresby was held last April.

Tabar said PNG would be hosting the meeting to replace Vietnam.

He said the key to economic development in the region was the development of a “safe and efficient transportation networks that get goods to market”.

“Transportation is one of the endeavors of development in a country like Papua New Guinea,” Tabar said.

