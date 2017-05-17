20 per cent of civil servants diabetic: Official

By OGIA MIAMEL

DIABETES is on the rise in Port Moresby, with 20 per cent of public servants among those identified as needing treatment, an official says.

National Capital District Health Services acting health adviser Dr Niko Wuatai said last year, 20 per cent of Government workers who underwent diabetes tests were pre-diabetic and needed to be on diabetic drugs.

“It’s alarming. You pick any Government department and 20 per cent of them will be obese,” he said.

“That means we have a good number of people who are likely to develop heart disease in the near future.

“That’s the high risk for diabetic and stroke and heart attack. It also leads to kidney failure.”

The four urban clinics providing diabetes treatment are Badili, Kaugere, Six-Mile and Gerehu General Hospital.

He said they had faced an acute shortage of diabetic drugs and thanked the Malaysian Association of PNG (MAPNG) for the donation of diabetic drugs.

Diabetic Association of PNG secretary Dr Joyce Sauk said without the right medication for diabetic patients, it was likely that they would become sick easily.

MAPNG president Chew Pang Heng said when making the donation that the drugs, costing K21,500, will last for three months.

He said MAPNG has been supporting urban clinics in Port Moresby for many year.

Some of their work included the refurbishment of the Gerehu General Hospital waiting area for pregnant women.

They also covered the waiting area for TB patients.

Like this: Like Loading...