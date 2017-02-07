20 took part in safety training based on behaviour

TWENTY individuals took part in a behaviour-based safety training conducted at Ramu NiCo management’s KBK mine in Madang recently.

The participants included team leaders from various departments at the mine who participated in the two-day training conducted by the health, safety and environment quality assurance manager Bernice Suma.

The approach to behaviour that is focused on what people do, analyse why they do it and then change behaviour to safe behaviour.

Suma stressed that maintaining a safe work place requires effective risk management, continuous improvement, appropriate behavioral tools and commitment.

It was also stressed at the training that a mature safety was important at the work place meaning everyone should accept the responsibility for their own safety, choosing safety behavior not because they have to, because they want to.

The training also emphasised that safety behaviour was the foundation of a safe, healthy and environmentally friendly work place.

The participants said that it was an eye-opener and provided them valuable safety and risk management knowledge.

Like this: Like Loading...