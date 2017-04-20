20 uni security officers pass out as reservists

By JUNIOR UKAHA

SECURITY concerns at the PNG University of Technology (Unitech) can now be better addressed.

This follows the passing out of 20 university security officers as police reservists on Saturday.

The university had last year closed prematurely because of the killing of a third-year civil engineering student and the burning down of a number of buildings, including the student mass.

Proud Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram inspected the passing out parade and challenged the reservists to serve the uniform well and not to betray it.

Schram said it was a big achievement in the lives of the individual officers and also a historical moment for the university.

Schram said the reservist policing concept for the university started in 2012 after initial discussions with police followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Northern Region) Peter Guinness welcomed the new reservists to the Royal PNG Constabulary and commended them for the six weeks of intensive training and the outstanding parade they held before passing out.

Guinness said unlike other reserve police officers, the training they received was conducted by trainers from the Bomana Police College in Port Moresby.

“Maintain a high level of discipline and ethical conduct in the university always,” he said.

He said a university was a higher learning institution occupied by intellectuals so the level of policing there would be different and challenging.

Like this: Like Loading...