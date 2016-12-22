20-year jail term quashed, replaced with 14 years

AN elderly man from Duke of York island in East New Britain had his 20-year jail sentence quashed and replaced with 14 years after the Supreme Court found the trial judge had erred during sentencing.

Last week, the Supreme Court in Kokopo comprising Justice Martin Ipang, Justice Kenneth Frank and Justice Ellenas Batari handed down the decision on Kilai Depit from Moalim ward on Duke of Yolk island in Kokopo district.

The appellant was convicted by the Kokopo National Court that on three occasions between Jan 1, 2012 and Aug 17, 2014, he committed sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 years.

The victim was nine years old when the sexual abuse started.

The court convicted and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment.

His ground of appeal was that he was 54 years old and may not live long enough to complete the sentence.

The Supreme Court gathered from this that the appeal was against a failure by the trial judge to consider or give sufficiency to the age of the appellant as a factor in mitigating his sentence.

Batari said the imprisonment term of 20 years offended against the principle of old age in that the trial judge failed to properly take into account the age of the man.

Apart from the age factor, the trial judge had made a mistake as to the facts and also acted on a wrong principle of law.

The trial judge also made a mistake when he concluded that the sexual abuse occurred throughout the two-year period when the charge only pleaded three occasions of sexual abuse over a period of two years.

Like this: Like Loading...