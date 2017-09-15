More than 20 youths undergo lifeskills training at Bomana police college

By PETER ESILA

More than 20 youths from the Urban Youth Employment Project (Uyep) in Port Moresby are undergoing job training in catering, carpentry, electrical and office administration with the Bomana Police College outside the city.

The youths have so far spent two months in the five-month training programme with the college in other areas but not as law enforcers.

“We have been trying to provide a good foundation for the youths, and for them to get experience,” said Bomana Police College training commandant Chief Supt Perou N’Dranou. “That programme is very successful because they are helping us. Many of them are working during the day, you will see them working very well and they have gained experience.

“After five months here we will do their report and maybe they get jobs outside as well,” N’Dranou said.

“Some of my OICs (officers in charge) are already saying that they want to employ some of them.

“Unfortunately I do not have that authority.

“If we need to employ we need to go to the Royal PNG

Constabulary’s human resource department.

“One of the things I can do for them is to give them a reference. They have been doing their training here and the benefit of this is that they are doing it free.

“It is a win-win situation for all of us. It is good for National Capital District Commission, allowing them to come and get training as well as we getting some service from them.”

The trainees are paid a fortnightly stipend by the project with continuous mentoring and coaching by qualified Urban Youth Employmnet Project youth facilitators.

