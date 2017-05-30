Over 200 patients receive prayers, gifts

LAE Adventist Students Association (Lasa) comprising students from secondary schools in Lae reached out to the sick in hospital with prayers, encouraging words and gifts.

A similar visit to a juvenile prison is expected new week.

About 400 students from Lasa sub-groups attending Bumayong, Busu, Lae Secondary, Bugandi and Malahang Technical High

schools visited 275 patients at Angau Memorial Hospital.

The students offered their love and joy to the patients,

encouraging peace of mind

and healing through group

prayers, sharing Gospel scriptures, singing, sharing food, offering toothpaste, brush and clothes and Word Changer pamphlets containing Seventh-Day Adventist principles.

The patients visited were from two medical wards, tuberculosis, cancer, orthopaedic wards and a surgical and mental ward.

Lasa president Endrick Abully said the association aspired to instill physical, social, mental and spiritual aspects.

“When conducting an outreach, it enables us students to learn from people that we meet and share items, pray and worship together on one-on-one basis,” Abully said.

“In doing so, it builds our personal characteristics and broadens our understanding.”

Abully said they would visit the Erap Boys Town next week to distribute 60 packs of clothes to juvenile prisoners.

