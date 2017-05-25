200 teachers without leave fare

ISSUES with teachers’ leave fares in the Mamose region have become serious because public servants serving in education offices are not doing enough to rectify problem, an official says.

Papua New Guinea Teachers Association Mamose regional secretary Michael Amos cautioned the provincial education advisers to uphold integrity and transparent procedures in all provincial education offices to correct the situation.

Amos said that teachers were entitled to bi-annual recreational leave but when they submitted their applications for screening and approval they were usually given a run-around with excuses by provincial education office staff.

Amos said the 2016 leave fares had not paid to teachers in East Sepik.

He said that there were instances when public servants handling teachers’ leave fares have claimed overtime and commissions and that had reduced the actual teachers’ leave entitlements.

“Teachers are scolded and office doors are shut before them while the officers take the teachers’ travelling tickets and cash home with them as if they are their private property – this is not on,” Amos said.

Amos wants the Department of Education to investigate the no-payment of the 2016 leave fare entitlements to more than 200 teachers in East Sepik.

He said that since Dec 2016, teachers had been misinformed by officials while the provincial treasury had kept silent.

Amos said that acting administrator Elizabeth Kaprangi had advised the teachers that the leave fare

owed to them would be settled in March 2017 when the treasury opened.

“Meaning that 2016 teachers’ leave fares totaling K1 million was misused last year and that resulted in teachers being unable to travel home for leave,” Amos said.

Amos had asked Kaprangi to explain how the K1 million that had been appropriated by Teaching Service Commission to East Sepik and paid into the provincial treasury had been used.

“Why has Kaprangi earmarked a mere K250,000 for teachers and where was the balance of the K1 million?

“ That needs to be justified, thus PNGTA Mamose office demands an immediate investigation into the Kaprangi administration,” Amos said.

Like this: Like Loading...