2016 a ‘black’ year for fight against corruption

TO reflect on things of the past year 2016, to start fresh 2017; it has not been an easy road for anti-corruption leaders, institutions, individuals and movements alike.

In the short history of PNG, 2016 will be a year that the reign of corruption has been seen to its peak and the anti-corruption movements been exhausted at its best.

Having said this, I quote the following from journalist Sally Andrew, who in the April 22, 2016, issue of The Diplomat wrote: “Backstabbing, factionalism, and dramatic abuses of power have led the battle against corruption in PNG, taking on Shakespearean proportions, as the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate (NFACD) locks horns with high profile government figures, including the attorney general and Prime Minister.”

That week in April will be a “black week” for PNG and a “black year” in its history.

It was a year that tested the government system and government institutions put in place for the nation.

In previous years, there used to be sizable numbers on both sides of the Parliament and debates were usually heated.

But now that money matters for MPs, look at the situation, where less than ten MPs are in the Opposition while the rest are packed into the Government.

At one stage, only one MP was in the Opposition — former Opposition Leader Belden Namah.

A previous government made amendments to laws governing the DSIP/PSIP funds and one of its impact is the reduction in numbers of members on the Opposition’s bench.

Even if the Government is corrupt, MPs still wanted to remain in league just for the sake of their district and provincial funds,

The DSIP funds of K15 million per year is the catch.

In one term of Parliament, the total is K50m for one MP.

The Government should not use the DSIP/PSIP funds for political number games.

MPs are jumping into the ruling party or Government because if they do not deliver any services to the electorate, their chances of returning for a second term hangs in the air.

DSIP/PSIP funds are becoming the MPs’ lifeline in PNG politics.

Government should unleash the chain around MPs necks by making regular payments of DSIP/PSIP funds into district and provincial treasuries regardless of which side of Parliament MPs sit in.

Instead, the Government is directly manipulating what rightfully belongs to the people to keep itself in power and control.

If the DSIP/PSIP funds are kept away from the floor of the Parliament, the former glory days of the Opposition will re-emerge.

This would mean there is reduction in the amount of corruption the country is facing today.

We are only a few months away from when we will go to the polls to decide who should get into Parliament and who should not.

The power to make that choice is in your hands.

You be the jury!

Peter S. Kinjap

Tambul-Nebilyer, WHP

