2017 election seems to be unfair and not free

AS a citizen, I would like to air my view on the comment made by Electoral Commissioner on 6pm TV WAN News dated, July 3, 2017.

The EC was saying that as long as 50% of the eligible voting population of a particular electorate voted, the election is considered as not a fail election while responding to comments made by some candidates from Hela.

This is not fair to the remaining percentage who were turned away because their names were missing on the common roll.

This contradicts the slogan free and fair election.

The 2017 general election seems to be unfair and not free.

Concerned citizen

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...