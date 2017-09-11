2019 Games to go as planned

THE rescheduling of the 7th PNG Games twice in Kimbe, West New Britain will not affect the 2019 games scheduled for Mendi, Southern Highlands.

PNG Games sports desk directorate John Susuve said it would be a big challenge for the PNG Sports Foundation but Mendi was prepared.

Last year former Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko officially announced the changing of the PNG games cycle from every two years to every three years but despite the 2016 games being deferred twice, the 2019 games will still go ahead.

Susuve mentioned that the host province of the 2022 games would be known by the end of next month.

“So the cross-over from the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe to the 8th PNG Games in Mendi is a big challenge but at the same time we want to see that Mendi is better prepared to host the 2019 games.”

PNG Sports Foundation chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr said with the change of cycle, they had identified their strengths and weakness in assisting provinces with the hosting of the games.

“We can better strategise to help provinces that have submitted their bid and won the bid.

“Going into Mendi, although it’s two years away, as an organisation, we are in a better position to advise them to ensure that their facilities or their management team is better prepared.

“In terms of their preparations they have done a lot of planning because of the delay of the up and coming games and the national elections.

“So we’ve confirmed with their leaders and then we will start bringing the discussions back up on the table on where they are in terms of their preparedness going into 2019.

“They have a very good team with very good support but now it’s up to us with our responsibility to help them put together a strategy that will be beneficial for all provinces.”

