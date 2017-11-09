2300 members of Nazarene Church in Jiwaka attend assembly

THE Jiwaka North district of the Church of the Nazarene held its first assembly recently after breaking away from the Western Highlands district last year.

The assembly was from Oct 30 to Nov 2 at Banz and attended by the new district’s 2378 members from the four circuits. Delegates from the church’s Asia-Pacific region who travelled from Kansas City in the United States to the assembly, extended their greetings on behalf of more than two million church members around the world.

The six Church of the Nazarene regions are Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eurasia, Mesoamerica, South America and the US/Canada.

Asia-Pacific regional director Mark Louw congratulated the new district and challenged members that they have a call to make others disciples of Jesus Christ.

He said the new district was a celebration of the district’s understanding of their theme “Kingdom advancement”.

“There are people out there who do not know Jesus.

I ask you, Jiwaka North, are you serious in advancing God’s kingdom?” Louw asked.

The director said it was not about advancing the church but advancing God’s kingdom.

He urged the district’s church members to pray and ask God to give them the wisdom to use the right words to win souls for Jesus.

Like this: Like Loading...