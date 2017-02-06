24 protesters arrested

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE in Western have arrested 24 people involved in the protest march that turned into a riot last month in Kiunga over the death of a youth.

Western police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Puri told The National that 15 of them were students and were released while nine were charged and released on bail.

“Due to the commencing of the schooling year we released the students but also warned them not be involved in illegal protests,” Puri said.

“But as for the other nine including two women who motivated the riot, they were arrested and charged for unlawful assembly and will appeal in court.”

He said the suspects alleged to have killed the youth in a traffic accident was formally arrested and charged for dangerous driving causing death.

Puri warned that protests in streets were illegal and the arrest should send a strong message out to the people.

“People must understand that the towns are small and they have to work together to develop them.

“Any problem that arises must always to be reported to police,” he said.

The suspect apprehended was identified as Bella Gignai from Kerowagi in Chimbu.

