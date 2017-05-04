25 to contest Morobe regional seat

TWENTY-FIVE candidates will be contesting the Morobe regional seat, incumbent Kelly Naru among them.

There is only one woman candidate, Sussie Moses Sonny, a pastor.

Morobe election manager Simon Soheke said the candidates were Ginson Goheyu Saonu, Jaspar Akick Qate, Arthur Levi, Yaura Sasa, Luther Akisawa Wenge, Joseph Namu Guguan, Solomon Peter Ikwa, Robert Williong, John Makanda, Isaiah Kwayo Chillion, Robing Yalabing, Eric Sikam, Soni Timo Maraba, Dr Agewa Zeming, Kasiga Kelly Naru, Joe Moki, Nani Sumni Gigiong, Sussie Moses Sonny, Kemas Tomala, Judas Nalau, Jonathan Tamaweto, Peter Dapmun, Tim Koeser Caeser, Charles Jerris Singima and Peter Namus.

Many of the candidates started campaigning last Friday, with the campaigns to run for eight weeks as approved by the Electoral Commission.

Among the group is former three-term Morobe Governor Wenge, retired colonel Sasa, local level government president Nalau and civil engineer Yalambing.

Soheke said nominations in Morobe were carried out with no major problems.

“My concern, however, is overloading,” Soheke said.

“People’s lives are put at risk when supporters overload on vehicles and drive around,” he said.

