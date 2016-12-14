25 graduate with skills

By DELLYANNE ILAI

TWO people living with disabilities were among the 25 who completed training in various trades and skills from Mercy Work in Eastern Highlands last week.

Saina Samuel completed training in arts and craft while Anthony Freka had training in tailoring.

Of the 25, 13 received training in tailoring, nine in baking, one in jam making, one in arts and craft and one in soap making.

“These people have worked hard to get to where they are now,” according to Mercy Works official Dorothy Ambai Nige.

Nige told The National via email that the focus “is to help those unfortunate ones to ensure they feel part of community and become productive members”.

Among them were two married couples. The couple from Simbari had travelled to Goroka to get training.

The husband received a certificate in baking and the wife received a certificate in tailoring.

The other couple received certificates in baking.

Two female prisoners from Bihute prison received training in tailoring.

Mercy Works conducts skills training at the prison once a week.

A prison officer encouraged other organisations to provide similar training to rehabilitate prisoners.

