2700 voters miss out

ABOUT 2700 eligible voters in Manus will mostly likely be denied their right to vote because there was a shortage of forms to complete the electoral roll updating in the province.

Provincial returning officer Sponsa Navi said on Wednesday that this figure was captured during the second phase of the electoral roll update which was for objection and verification.

He said the first phase began last October and was completed in January and the second phase started in March.

“When we did display (the roll) a lot of people came but eventually we captured voters on the old forms that were used during the 2011 national census,” Navi said.

He said they requested for additional forms but were only given 700, which did not cater for the voters that missed out.

“These people will miss out on the roll or voting in the election because their names were not there.”

The total voting population for Manus in 2012 was 35,000 and with the updated data from the enrolment exercise, the province is looking at 38,000 to 40,000.

Three local level government presidents facing criminal charges have been cleared by the Electoral Commission lawyer to nominate.

Luke Sihamou, Eddie Yohang and Lorengau town mayor Ruth Mandrakamu had made known their intention to contest.

They were committed recently by the Lorengau district court to stand trial at the National Court for charges of false pretence and misappropriation of funds.

Governor Charlie Benjamin was expected to have filed his nomination yesterday.

Manus Open MP Ronny Knight was cleared by the Supreme Court on Wednesday when it stayed a Leadership Tribunal decision and conviction by the National Court for misconduct in office.

Former Manus Open member Job Pomat filed his nomination on Tuesday at Sahat Hall in Lorengau.

Social Democratic Party leader and National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop was in the province on Wednesday to endorse former Manus provincial administrator and chairman of the National AIDS Council, Wep Kanawi, for the Manus Open seat.

